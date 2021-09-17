Advertisement

Pershing Auditorium demolition application next step for redevelopment

Pershing Auditorium demolition application next step for redevelopment project
Pershing Auditorium demolition application next step for redevelopment project(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Pershing redevelopment project is set to be a massive undertaking, but before anything new can be built, the old auditorium must be demolished.

It’s one aspect of a plan that must get approval from the board that would issue a demolition permit.

On Thursday, that plan was heard by the Historic Preservation Commission, a body whose opinions and suggestions are weighed by the Capitol Environs Commission which issues the permit. During its deliberations, no motion was required or made, but members did say on record they support the move to demolish.

The city has been working on this project for years now and said a constant between many of the proposals it considered is demolition, including the one it’s moving forward with now.

If demolition is approved at that next level, the city is free to move forward with it whenever it wants, but that approval does not include any plans for redevelopment. Those plans will have to be submitted and approved separately.

“Mixed-use residential, ground floor retail, civic use, and a library, and parking access from the 16th street area,” said Dan Marvin, the city’s Urban Development Director.

While the city doesn’t have any firm dates with timelines it’s presented on the project, this application for demolition puts it at just shy of halfway to the construction portion. Project design approval and a bond issue expected to go to voters to pay for a new central library are the other steps left to go.

That demolition permit application is set to be in front of the Capitol Environs Commission on September 24.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-thirds of Lincoln high and middle schools have had restrooms get destroyed by students.
TikTok “bathroom vandalism” challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools
Leta Powell Drake
Leta Powell Drake passes away
Police tape.
Two arrested in connection to Tuesday robbery
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing person found safe
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln woman accused of assaulting Northeast High School student

Latest News

LPS creates Quarantine Learning Support for elementary school students
A COVID-19 test is done at the Gateway Mall parking lot.
NOMI Health testing sites expanding across Nebraska, providing free COVID-19 tests
Leta Powell Drake
Remembering Leta Powell Drake
Bryan Health says COVID-19 cases are stabilizing but hospital capacity is near “breaking point”