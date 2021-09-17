Preparing for potential natural disasters and being aware of scammers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas are leaving behind destruction in parts of the country, and 10/11 NOW is taking a look at how severe weather can also impact Nebraskans, and how you can prepare before disaster hits.

Natural disasters can happen at any time in Nebraska, including tornadoes in the spring and summer, as well as snow and ice storms in the winter.

While it’s probably easy to write off hurricanes in the middle of the country, flooding can also be dangerous, like Nebraskans badly experienced in 2019.

When it comes to being prepared for catastrophic events, the Better Business Bureau recommends having conversations with families about shelter and evacuation, keeping an up to date emergency toolkit and collecting important documents.

“It’s always better to have a plan ahead of time and not to be scrambling in the moment,” Lincoln and Greater Nebraska BBB director, Josh Planos said. “It’s very easy to trick ourselves into thinking that it’s not going to be us, but increasingly we’ve seen that it’s our loved ones, it’s somebody that we know about, somebody that we care about, and I think it’s really unfortunate when people operate without a plan.”

When it comes to natural disasters, the aftermath can also be devastating, and this is when scammers take advantage.

The BBB reports that especially in the Midwest, an increase in scammers are preying on those impacted by natural disasters. The BBB says identifying scammers will ultimately help keep the public protected.

“People are so vulnerable in the situation and unfortunately they’re more willing and they’re more trustworthy than they would be if they had a clear mind and didn’t just have a traumatic experience,” Planos said. “It’s an easy way to kind of cut the middleman out and just say they can handle all of this for you and unfortunately it’s almost always too good to be true.”

You can always find resources when it comes to preparing for natural disasters, as well as tracking scammers in your area on the BBB’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.