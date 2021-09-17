Public once again steps up for Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since losing his life in a suicide bomb attack August 26 in Afghanistan, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page has not been alone. His fellow Marines traveled with him every mile. Thousands welcomed him home along Omaha roads last week. And again Thursday, with honors, at his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran, where a memorial including his cremated remains was open for public visitation.

“We’re such a fortunate country, such a fortunate people, to be able to have heroes like Daegan Page defending our way of life for us,” said Scott Knudsen of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders. Several dozen members lined the sidewalks and entryways with an honor guard before and during the three hour visitation.

The family once again chose to remain private, their visitation coming prior to the doors opening to the public. Still many in attendance felt gratitude towards Page’s loved ones for allowing them to share in their grief.

“I could not imagine what the family’s going through right now,” said Carter Lake, Iowa’s Kelly Ayres, who has one son serving in the Navy and another who completed his service with the Air Force. “For them to invite the public to be part of it, to help people in the same situation, I mean, I’m a mom and I have kids in service, it could be me.”

”I wanna thank his family for the sacrifice that they gave of their son,” said U.S. Army veteran Mark Carlson. “We are truly grateful, truly grateful.”

Vicar Doug Rothgeb of St. Lutheran’s Church praised the public’s “gracious and patient” participation in the viewing, and said the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received.

The funeral services for Cpl. Page will begin live Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by his burial with honors at Omaha National Cemetery. The service can be viewed live on wowt.com, WOWT’s Facebook page or the 6News mobile app.

Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page (Brent Weber)

