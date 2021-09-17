Robbery attempt thwarted by power outage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said there was an attempted robbery at a U-Stop in northwest Lincoln early Friday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. a man came into the U-Stop at 2925 NW 12th Street with his face covered and wearing gloves. The 41-year-old clerk told police the man had a knife and demanded money.

However, the power went out in the store and the register couldn’t be opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

