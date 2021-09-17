Advertisement

Robbery attempt thwarted by power outage

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said there was an attempted robbery at a U-Stop in northwest Lincoln early Friday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m. a man came into the U-Stop at 2925 NW 12th Street with his face covered and wearing gloves. The 41-year-old clerk told police the man had a knife and demanded money.

However, the power went out in the store and the register couldn’t be opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-thirds of Lincoln high and middle schools have had restrooms get destroyed by students.
TikTok “bathroom vandalism” challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing person found safe
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln woman accused of assaulting Northeast High School student
Police tape.
Two arrested in connection to Tuesday robbery
Second West Nile death reported in Nebraska

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan Page in Afghanistan
LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Cpl. Daegan Page funeral
Public viewing for Cpl. Daegan Page
Public once again steps up for Cpl. Daegan Page
Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas are leaving behind destruction in parts of the country, and 10/11...
Preparing for potential natural disasters and being aware of scammers
Preparing for potential natural disasters and being aware of scammers