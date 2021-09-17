Advertisement

Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.(@NSP_TroopE)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters in Western Nebraska are battling two wildfires out in the Panhandle.

One fast-moving wildfire, a few miles south of Crawford, prompted evacuations for residents in the Dawes County area.

According to a Facebook post from Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office was notifying residents with door-to-door directions to evacuate.

The Nebraska State Patrol was providing updates on the situation late into Thursday night. They also reported a second fire breaking out to the west of the Scottsbluff/Gering area, south of Mitchell and Morrill. Further details about this fire haven’t been released at this time.

Stick with us for updates on this developing story.

