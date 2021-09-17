Advertisement

Warmer Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday that featured below average temperatures, it will be warmer this weekend with above average temperatures returning to the area. It should be dry this weekend too. Rain is possible again Monday with the arrival of a cold front.

Saturday looks to begin partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible and a slight chance of rain. Clouds should decrease through the day so a mostly sunny afternoon is expected. It will be a bit breezy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to around 90.

Above average temperatures return to the area Saturday.
Above average temperatures return to the area Saturday.(KOLN)

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Afternoon high temperatures look to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

The warming trend continues Sunday.
The warming trend continues Sunday.(KOLN)

An upper level trough and cold front arrive late Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few storms could be severe. It should be cooler and breezy too for the beginning of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny, comfortable (not humid) and dry with below average high temperatures. Fall begins at 2:20pm CDT on Wednesday.

Warming trend this weekend, then cooler for the first half of next week. Best rain chance looks...
Warming trend this weekend, then cooler for the first half of next week. Best rain chance looks to be Monday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-thirds of Lincoln high and middle schools have had restrooms get destroyed by students.
TikTok “bathroom vandalism” challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing person found safe
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln woman accused of assaulting Northeast High School student
Massive cargo plane makes stop at Lincoln Airport
Massive cargo plane makes stop at Lincoln Airport
Police tape.
Two arrested in connection to Tuesday robbery

Latest News

Warmer Weekend
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Much cooler Friday afternoon.
Much cooler on Friday, warmer for the weekend
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Precipitation Potential
Friday Forecast: Cooler and wetter weather to end the work week