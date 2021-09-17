Warmer Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler Friday that featured below average temperatures, it will be warmer this weekend with above average temperatures returning to the area. It should be dry this weekend too. Rain is possible again Monday with the arrival of a cold front.

Saturday looks to begin partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible and a slight chance of rain. Clouds should decrease through the day so a mostly sunny afternoon is expected. It will be a bit breezy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to around 90.

Above average temperatures return to the area Saturday. (KOLN)

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Afternoon high temperatures look to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

The warming trend continues Sunday. (KOLN)

An upper level trough and cold front arrive late Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few storms could be severe. It should be cooler and breezy too for the beginning of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly sunny, comfortable (not humid) and dry with below average high temperatures. Fall begins at 2:20pm CDT on Wednesday.

Warming trend this weekend, then cooler for the first half of next week. Best rain chance looks to be Monday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.