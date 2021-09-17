Advertisement

Week 4 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 17)

Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Nicole Griffith are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Nicole Griffith will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Franklin 2, Elba 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, David City 0 (Forfeit)

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Sutherland 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Cozad VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Anselmo-Merna VS Ainsworth

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Pleasanton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Cambridge VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Amherst VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Omaha Concordia VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wayne VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Gross Catholic VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Banner County

@ Battle Creek: Columbus Scotus VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Tekamah-Herman VS Bishop Neumann

@ Boyd County: Creighton VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: North Bend Central VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Gibbon VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Ord VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Ravenna VS Burwell

@ CWC: Elgin Public/Pope John VS CWC

@ Cedar Bluffs: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: Boone Central VS Central City

@ Centura: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gering VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Mitchell VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Stanton VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Lincoln Northeast VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga

@ Crawford: Potter-Dix VS Crawford

@ Crete: Lexington VS Crete

@ Crofton: Aquinas Catholic VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Nebraska Christian VS Cross County

@ Doniphan West, KS: Johnson-Brock VS Doniphan West, KS

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River-Shelton VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Auburn VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn North: Beatrice VS Elkhorn North

@ Elmwood-Murdock: East Butler VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Emerson-Hubbard: Walthill VS Emerson-Hubbard

@ Fairbury: Fillmore Central VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Mead VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Freeman: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Osceola VS Fullerton

@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bennett County, SD VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: St. Paul VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Fremont VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Madison VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hastings: Alliance VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Lewiston VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hershey: Minden VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Dundy County Stratton VS Hitchcock County

@ Homer: Allen VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Wisner-Pilger VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Wausa VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson County Central: Thayer Central VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney Catholic: Ogallala VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Blue Hill VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Hyannis VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Millard North VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Sutton VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Pius X: Gretna VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Schuyler VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Louisville: Falls City VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Palmyra VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Malcolm: Centennial VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Hi-Line VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Seward VS McCook

@ Medicine Valley: Axtell VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard West: Kearney VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Plattsmouth VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: Garden County VS Mullen

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: St. Mary’s VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Norris

@ North Central: Neligh-Oakdale VS North Central

@ North Platte: Lincoln North Star VS North Platte

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha South VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Bryan: South Sioux City VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Central: Lincoln High VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Diller-Odell VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Westside

@ Osmond: Winside VS Osmond

@ Overton: Loomis VS Overton

@ Palmer: Nebraska Lutheran VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista: Norfolk VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Pawnee City VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Arthur County VS Paxton

@ Pender: Bloomfield VS Pender

@ Pierce: Arlington VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Hartington-Newcastle VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Nebraska City VS Platteview

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek

@ Scottsbluff: Sterling, CO VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Holdrege VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Southwest VS Silver Lake

@ Southern Valley: Elm Creek VS Southern Valley

@ Southern: Heartland VS Southern

@ Spalding Academy: Deshler VS Spalding Academy

@ Syracuse: Superior VS Syracuse

@ Tri County: EMF VS Tri County

@ Twin River: Ponca VS Twin River

@ Wahoo: Milford VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Lutheran High Northeast VS Wakefield

@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly

@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: ONeill VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Wallace VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wynot: Randolph VS Wynot

@ York: Ralston VS York

@ Yutan: BRLD VS Yutan

Sioux County VS Guernsey-Sunrise, WY

Local Sports Scores

Forecast

Warmer Weekend

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Rector
After a cooler Friday that featured below average temperatures, it will be warmer this weekend with above average temperatures returning to the area

News

Two men sentenced to prison in child prostitution case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Josh Little and Audrey Owsley
Both men were arrested during undercover law enforcement operations in which they solicited sex from a detective posing as a 16-year-old female.

News

10/11 NOW records request shows tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines have been trashed across the state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
10/11 NOW requested those reports and learned Nebraska has thrown out 52,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 14, 2020. That’s about 3% of the more than two million doses the state has administered.

News

LLCHD reports two additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

News

10/11 NOW investigates vaccine waste in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Nebraska’s redistricting debate returns to legislative chambers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
The debate over redistricting in Nebraska returns to the legislative chambers after three town hall meetings across the state this week.

News

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska names new CEO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announced on Friday that Sarah Waldman will become the council’s new chief executive officer. She will officially begin her role Oct. 25.

News

Lincoln Calling moves concerts outdoors; requiring proof of vaccination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Calling is moving it’s usual indoor/outdoor festival all outdoors, going from eight total stages down to three outdoor stages. All attendees, vendors, staff, artists, and anyone ages 16 and older must have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours.

News

Lancaster County Jail reports positive COVID-19 cases, jail in modified lockdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Due to the discovery of these positive cases, the jail went into modified lockdown to minimize potential exposures.

News

Cpl. Daegan Page interred at Omaha National Cemetery

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 6 News Staff reports and John Chapman
The community said its final goodbye Friday to fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.