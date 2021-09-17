Week 4 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 17)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Nicole Griffith are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night’s games included:
Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14
Franklin 2, Elba 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, David City 0 (Forfeit)
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
McCool Junction 75, Santee 21
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
St. Edward 50, Meridian 24
Sutherland 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Adams Central: Cozad VS Adams Central
@ Ainsworth: Anselmo-Merna VS Ainsworth
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Pleasanton VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arapahoe: Cambridge VS Arapahoe
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Amherst VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Archbishop Bergan: Omaha Concordia VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wayne VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Gross Catholic VS Aurora
@ Banner County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Banner County
@ Battle Creek: Columbus Scotus VS Battle Creek
@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington
@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand
@ Bishop Neumann: Tekamah-Herman VS Bishop Neumann
@ Boyd County: Creighton VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: North Bend Central VS Boys Town
@ Brady: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Brady
@ Bridgeport: Gibbon VS Bridgeport
@ Broken Bow: Ord VS Broken Bow
@ Burwell: Ravenna VS Burwell
@ CWC: Elgin Public/Pope John VS CWC
@ Cedar Bluffs: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Central City: Boone Central VS Central City
@ Centura: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Centura
@ Chadron: Gering VS Chadron
@ Chase County: Mitchell VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Stanton VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Columbus Lakeview: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: Lincoln Northeast VS Columbus
@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga
@ Crawford: Potter-Dix VS Crawford
@ Crete: Lexington VS Crete
@ Crofton: Aquinas Catholic VS Crofton
@ Cross County: Nebraska Christian VS Cross County
@ Doniphan West, KS: Johnson-Brock VS Doniphan West, KS
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River-Shelton VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Douglas County West: Auburn VS Douglas County West
@ Elkhorn North: Beatrice VS Elkhorn North
@ Elmwood-Murdock: East Butler VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Emerson-Hubbard: Walthill VS Emerson-Hubbard
@ Fairbury: Fillmore Central VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Mead VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Freeman: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Freeman
@ Fullerton: Osceola VS Fullerton
@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Bennett County, SD VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Gothenburg: St. Paul VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Grand Island: Fremont VS Grand Island
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Madison VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hastings: Alliance VS Hastings
@ Heartland Lutheran: Lewiston VS Heartland Lutheran
@ Hershey: Minden VS Hershey
@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community
@ Hitchcock County: Dundy County Stratton VS Hitchcock County
@ Homer: Allen VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Wisner-Pilger VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Wausa VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Johnson County Central: Thayer Central VS Johnson County Central
@ Kearney Catholic: Ogallala VS Kearney Catholic
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Blue Hill VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Leyton: Hyannis VS Leyton
@ Lincoln East: Millard North VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Sutton VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Pius X: Gretna VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Schuyler VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Louisville: Falls City VS Louisville
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Palmyra VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Malcolm: Centennial VS Malcolm
@ Maxwell: Hi-Line VS Maxwell
@ McCook: Seward VS McCook
@ Medicine Valley: Axtell VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard West: Kearney VS Millard West
@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Plattsmouth VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Mullen: Garden County VS Mullen
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: St. Mary’s VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Norris: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Norris
@ North Central: Neligh-Oakdale VS North Central
@ North Platte: Lincoln North Star VS North Platte
@ Omaha Benson: Omaha South VS Omaha Benson
@ Omaha Bryan: South Sioux City VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Central: Lincoln High VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Diller-Odell VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Westside
@ Osmond: Winside VS Osmond
@ Overton: Loomis VS Overton
@ Palmer: Nebraska Lutheran VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista: Norfolk VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Parkview Christian: Pawnee City VS Parkview Christian
@ Paxton: Arthur County VS Paxton
@ Pender: Bloomfield VS Pender
@ Pierce: Arlington VS Pierce
@ Plainview: Hartington-Newcastle VS Plainview
@ Platteview: Nebraska City VS Platteview
@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central
@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek
@ Scottsbluff: Sterling, CO VS Scottsbluff
@ Shelby-Rising City: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Holdrege VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Southwest VS Silver Lake
@ Southern Valley: Elm Creek VS Southern Valley
@ Southern: Heartland VS Southern
@ Spalding Academy: Deshler VS Spalding Academy
@ Syracuse: Superior VS Syracuse
@ Tri County: EMF VS Tri County
@ Twin River: Ponca VS Twin River
@ Wahoo: Milford VS Wahoo
@ Wakefield: Lutheran High Northeast VS Wakefield
@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly
@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: ONeill VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Wallace VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Wynot: Randolph VS Wynot
@ York: Ralston VS York
@ Yutan: BRLD VS Yutan
Sioux County VS Guernsey-Sunrise, WY
