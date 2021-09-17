Week 4 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 17)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Nicole Griffith are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Friday night’s games included:

Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14

Franklin 2, Elba 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, David City 0 (Forfeit)

Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8

McCool Junction 75, Santee 21

Perkins County 89, Bayard 48

Riverside 53, Central Valley 18

Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16

St. Edward 50, Meridian 24

Sutherland 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Cozad VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Anselmo-Merna VS Ainsworth

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Pleasanton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Cambridge VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Amherst VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Omaha Concordia VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wayne VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Gross Catholic VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Banner County

@ Battle Creek: Columbus Scotus VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Alma VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Tekamah-Herman VS Bishop Neumann

@ Boyd County: Creighton VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: North Bend Central VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Gibbon VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Ord VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Ravenna VS Burwell

@ CWC: Elgin Public/Pope John VS CWC

@ Cedar Bluffs: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: Boone Central VS Central City

@ Centura: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gering VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Mitchell VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Stanton VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Lincoln Northeast VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga

@ Crawford: Potter-Dix VS Crawford

@ Crete: Lexington VS Crete

@ Crofton: Aquinas Catholic VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Nebraska Christian VS Cross County

@ Doniphan West, KS: Johnson-Brock VS Doniphan West, KS

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Wood River-Shelton VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Auburn VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn North: Beatrice VS Elkhorn North

@ Elmwood-Murdock: East Butler VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Emerson-Hubbard: Walthill VS Emerson-Hubbard

@ Fairbury: Fillmore Central VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Mead VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Freeman: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Osceola VS Fullerton

@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Bennett County, SD VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: St. Paul VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Fremont VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Madison VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hastings: Alliance VS Hastings

@ Heartland Lutheran: Lewiston VS Heartland Lutheran

@ Hershey: Minden VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Dundy County Stratton VS Hitchcock County

@ Homer: Allen VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Wisner-Pilger VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Wausa VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson County Central: Thayer Central VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney Catholic: Ogallala VS Kearney Catholic

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Blue Hill VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Hyannis VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Millard North VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Sutton VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Pius X: Gretna VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Schuyler VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Louisville: Falls City VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Palmyra VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Malcolm: Centennial VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Hi-Line VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Seward VS McCook

@ Medicine Valley: Axtell VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard West: Kearney VS Millard West

@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Plattsmouth VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: Garden County VS Mullen

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: St. Mary’s VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Norris

@ North Central: Neligh-Oakdale VS North Central

@ North Platte: Lincoln North Star VS North Platte

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha South VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Bryan: South Sioux City VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha North VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Central: Lincoln High VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Diller-Odell VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Westside

@ Osmond: Winside VS Osmond

@ Overton: Loomis VS Overton

@ Palmer: Nebraska Lutheran VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista: Norfolk VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Pawnee City VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Arthur County VS Paxton

@ Pender: Bloomfield VS Pender

@ Pierce: Arlington VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Hartington-Newcastle VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Nebraska City VS Platteview

@ Raymond Central: Fort Calhoun VS Raymond Central

@ Sandy Creek: Wilber-Clatonia VS Sandy Creek

@ Scottsbluff: Sterling, CO VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Holdrege VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Southwest VS Silver Lake

@ Southern Valley: Elm Creek VS Southern Valley

@ Southern: Heartland VS Southern

@ Spalding Academy: Deshler VS Spalding Academy

@ Syracuse: Superior VS Syracuse

@ Tri County: EMF VS Tri County

@ Twin River: Ponca VS Twin River

@ Wahoo: Milford VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Lutheran High Northeast VS Wakefield

@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly

@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: ONeill VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Wallace VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Wynot: Randolph VS Wynot

@ York: Ralston VS York

@ Yutan: BRLD VS Yutan

Sioux County VS Guernsey-Sunrise, WY

