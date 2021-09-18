Advertisement

LSO: One dead after Friday night crash on Highway 2

LSO [File Photo]
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a Friday night crash.

In a press release, LSO says it happened a little after 9 p.m. on Highway 2 near Rokeby Road, just outside southeast Lincoln.

“The initial investigation indicates an eastbound, 2012 Subaru Legacy, driven by 55-year-old Kimberly A. Haes, crossed the center line and struck a westbound, 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old male,” LSO said in the release.

“Haes was deceased at the scene. The Dodge Caravan was occupied by four people. All four were taken by ground ambulance to two Lincoln hospitals. All were expected to be admitted with non-life threatening injuries.”

The sheriff’s office says seat belts were in use at the time of the crash, but that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.

“The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the details of the crash,” LSO said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as volunteers from Bennet and Southeast Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene.

The fatal crash is the second to occur in that area this month. On Sunday, September 5th, a 43-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash just east of 120th & Highway 2. A second person in that crash had only minor injuries.

