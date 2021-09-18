Members of the Community Legal Education Project teach lesson on Constitution to eighth-grade students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In recognition of Constitution Day on Friday, University of Nebraska College of Law students, who are members of the Community Legal Education Project, taught a short lesson on the Constitution to eighth-grade students in Lincoln Public Schools.

“As our faculty adviser is fond of saying, ‘the law is too important to be left to lawyers alone,’” said Joe Quinn, CLEP president and third-year law student. “A program like this represents a great opportunity to not only teach students a little bit about the Constitution, but also a chance to get young people interested in the law. If we manage to spark even one person’s interest in the law and get them thinking about law school at a young age, then we’ve done a great job.”

More than 40 College of Law students participated in the program, leading discussions in eighth-grade classrooms across Lincoln.

“Our goal is to produce engaged and informed citizens so the more opportunity for them to engage with people in that field is very important for us,” said Kiersten Huddleston, Middle School Teacher.

When the students start high school they’ll learn about court cases involving students, so the school also said this sets a good foundation for learning how the constitution impacts their lives.

