NPPD adds on a training facility for technicians

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Public Power District recently added a training facility onto their existing operations building. A classroom, a control room, power lines and their many components were already serving as a learning tool for NPPD technicians.

All of the equipment was simulation of what the workers would see out in the fields.

Matt Gilliland, director of operations support for NPPD, said the new facility would be beneficial for learning a number of tasks.

“For line crews to be able to simulate climbing poles, setting poles, a pulling line, running tests, things of that nature,” Gilliland said. “We also have the ability with this facility to do work on our trucks and our equipment in an indoor setting.”

The power from the training facility would not be distributed to any customers. Operators of the new facility are people such as linemen and substation technicians.

Scott Walz, transmission distribution maintenance and construction manager for NPPD, works with the men in training. He said the new facility a few weeks ago.

“It’s awesome, I mean, it’s big, we got enough room to do everything that we need to do,” Walz said. “You know, I say thank you to the board of directors of Nebraska Public Power District, thank you to the ratepayers for funding this, you know, it gives us the opportunity to work.”

Walz says the new 32,000 square-foot indoor training facility would be especially convenient during the colder months. Previously, the workers would go outside during the winter months to train.

While the indoor equipment is helpful, there are also higher-voltage lines directly outside. In the fields, power lines like the ones in the indoor training facility would be connected to the higher power lines outside.

Inside of the simulated control room, those in training are able to check on things like breakers.

Gilliland said there were reasons why the new facility was so important.

“This is an ideal setting so we can be safe, we can get things right and we can do things in a manner that is most informative for our workers,” He said.

Gilliland noted, the training area allows for less disruptions for their customers and a more intense and personalized training for technicians.

