Roca Berry Farms gets ready for fall festivities

Roca Berry Farm is home to Lancaster County's oldest and largest pumpkin patch, and its season opening is Saturday.

To make it scary at night, and fun for kids during the day, staff plans year round to show it all off every fall.

If you’ve ever taken that drive out to Roca and visited the farm, then you know just how fun it can be. From the Psycho Path and the Haunted Hayride to Jumping Pillows and the train, staff said there’s something for everyone to enjoy over the next six weeks. Saturday kicks off Roca Berry Farm’s 41st season.

“Usually we open the daytime activities and then the week later, we open the nighttime activities, but tomorrow, we’re opening for daytime and nighttime,” said Jordan Schaefer, Roca Berry Farm Operations Manager.

Roca Berry Brought back their fan favorites, the famous kettle corn, the corn maze and over 100,000 different pumpkins.

“We actually had a really good crop,” said Schaefer. “We actually have more ready earlier in the season than we ever have.”

Some new features this year, a giant two-person tube slide, tweaks to the life-sized Candyland game and updates to the Scary Farm.

“We spent a lot of time this year just kind of taking what we have, making it better, fixing everything up, trying to make it look the best we can,” said Schaefer.

And the reason the Roca Berry Team says they do it all; the customers.

“If you’ve been here ten years ago or you’re visiting for the first time this weekend, we’re thankful for you coming out and visiting our farm. Every year, we try to make it better for them,” said Schaefer.

“Oh wow, yeah,” said Schaefer. “I wouldn’t know where to begin because that’s the whole reason we’re here. Without customers, we’d be gone.”

This season will run Saturday through Oct. 31. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For information on how you can get tickets, click here.

