LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A scuffle ensued midfield between Nebraska and Oklahoma players during pregame. Both teams are suppose to use 50 yards or each half of the field to warm up. Instead Oklahoma players went past the 50 to the 40 yard line and stared jawing at Nebraska players.

Scott Frost pretty upset. Chased down head official. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 18, 2021

