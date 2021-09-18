Sunday Forecast: Summer hangs on while with Fall looms around the corner...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer will try and hang on as we head into Sunday, but it doesn’t look like for too much longer as more fall like weather headlines the forecast as we head into the week next week. In fact, Sunday, September 19th is the day when Lincoln averages it’s last 90° temperature for the year and this year it appears Mother Nature will be nothing but timely as highs on Sunday should hang in the upper 80s to low 90s across the state before a cold front ushers in a much cooler air mass.

Look for mainly clear skies as we head into Saturday evening as the weather should remain a bit warm and breezy across the state. More sunshine is expected as we head into the day on Sunday. Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds will be quite breezy on Sunday from the south at 15 to 25 MPH with some wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible across central and eastern Nebraska.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures tonight and tomorrow will remain well above average. Low temperatures tonight should fall to the lower 50s, but with winds staying a bit breezy through the overnight hours, we’ll instead see overnight temperatures settle into the mid and upper 60s for most of the state. With the combination of mostly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds, temperatures should climb to near 90° for most. Dew points in the mid 60s for much of the area will lead to some humid conditions to finish the weekend.

Dry weather is expected through the day on Sunday, but as we head into the day on Monday, a strong cold front will push through the state bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances to the area. The best chance for a little bit of rain looks to be across northeastern and eastern sections of the state through the day on Monday. Rainfall doesn’t look to be overly heavy, with most areas seeing a few tenths of inch to perhaps a half inch at most. The bigger change will be the much cooler weather with highs in the 60s, 70s, to near 80° across the state. Winds will likely remain a bit blustery, but out of the north and northwest through the day on Monday with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

High pressure settles into the area past Monday and through most of next week, which should keep our weather fairly quiet. Rain chances are pretty slim, if not zero, through most of the next week. Temperatures look to settle into the lower 70s in Lincoln by Tuesday, the mid 70s on Wednesday, before climbing to near 80° on Thursday. Another front appears to sweep through the state late next week, which would bring temperatures back to the mid 70s by next Friday and Saturday.

