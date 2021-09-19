Monday Forecast: Strong cold front to bring cooler temperatures, scattered rain to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will be the main player in our weather as we start the new work week. After a couple of days with highs in the 80s and 90s, much cooler conditions are expected as we head into the new work week with some scattered light rain across the area.

Through Sunday evening, the weather should remain relatively warm and breezy across the area. Overnight tonight though, the previously mentioned cold front will begin it’s trek across the state. We should see increasing cloudiness through the overnight hours with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy as we head through the first half of the day on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight tonight, firstly across parts of central and northern Nebraska head of the front. Scattered rain is then expected across eastern Nebraska as we head towards sunrise and through the early morning hours on Monday. That is likely when Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will see our highest chance for rain with a continued small chance for some spotty showers into the afternoon. Skies will begin to clear out as we head towards the late afternoon with skies becoming mostly clear by Monday evening. A few isolated strong storms will be possible overnight across parts of north central Nebraska with some gusty winds as the primary threat. A few more strong storms will be possible on Monday, but mainly to our east across parts of western Iowa as storms develop in the afternoon along the front. Total rainfall amounts don’t look like they’ll amount to much, with northern and eastern Nebraska possibly seeing a few tenths of an inch to perhaps a 0.50″ at most.

Temperatures on Monday will be much cooler, but will high temperatures for the day will be highly dependent on the timing of the cold front. Much of central and western Nebraska will see daytime highs in the 60s, likely coming in the afternoon with the front already pushing through the area by sunrise on Monday. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, high temperatures will likely come in the late morning to around noon tomorrow with temperatures peaking into the upper 70s to near 80°. As the front pushes through - which we’re thinking will be around noon or so - temperatures will slowly fall off into the afternoon with 4 PM temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s for most of the state. As the front pushes through, southerly winds will swing around to the north and northwest and will remain breezy with northwest winds gusting up to 30 MPH for most of the area through the afternoon. Winds should decrease as high pressure moves into the area by Monday night.

High pressure will settle into the area Monday evening and into the middle of the work week. This will help usher in a cool, Canadian air mass into the area. With clear skies and decreasing winds, low temperatures into Tuesday morning will be quite cool - even chilly for some - with lows in the upper 30s in the far west to the low 50s in the east.

Look for mainly sunny skies and very comfortable weather by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures for the last full day of summer will be quite nice with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state with northwest winds at around 10 MPH.

The extended forecast is highlighted by temperatures mainly in the 70s over the next week with mainly dry weather. Morning lows on Wednesday will be quite chilly with readings in the low to mid 40s for most of the state.

