Advertisement

Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALVO, Neb. (AP) — The massive flammable mountain of scrap tires that had grown to more than twice the size allowed under state environmental rules in a small eastern Nebraska town now appears to be in compliance with the rules.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said a report released last week that B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made significant progress in coming into compliance with a Sept. 1 deadline to bring its inventory below 160,000 passenger tire equivalents.

In April, the business signed a consent agreement with state regulators to drastically reduce its pile of shredded tires or face fines or other sanctions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO [File Photo]
LSO: One dead after Friday night crash on Highway 2
A scuffle ensued midfield between Nebraska and Oklahoma players during pregame.
Scuffle ensues midfield between Nebraska & OU players
FINAL: Oklahoma beats Nebraska, 23-16
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Week 4 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 17)
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports two additional deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

State cannabis lobbying group forms even though it’s illegal
FILE - Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat infections of...
Doctors battle ivermectin misinformation
Look for highs to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Summer hangs on while with Fall looms around the corner...
Jojo on Husker's resiliency
Jojo on Husker's resiliency