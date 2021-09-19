Advertisement

State cannabis lobbying group forms even though it’s illegal

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lobbying group has formed to help influence the rules Nebraska may eventually write to regulate the sale of cannabis even though Nebraska has yet to legalize cannabis use in any form.

John Cartier, president of the Nebraska Cannabis Association said it expects some form of marijuana legalization to be approved in the state in coming years, so it makes sense to be prepared. Voters may have a chance in 2022 to decide several ballot initiatives that would legalize some form of marijuana use, so the state may have to start regulating the business as soon as January 2023.

