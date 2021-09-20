Breezy and cooler for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front is moving through Nebraska and it will continue to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska. The cold front will move though all of Nebraska by late this afternoon and in its wake, cooler temperatures along with a gusty northwest wind. Pleasant fall weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Variable clouds with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm Monday morning into early afternoon. The high temperature in the upper 70s in Lincoln could occur around mid day. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler Monday afternoon and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s late this afternoon and evening. Northwest wind will develop behind the cold front 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Cooler temperatures expected Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping down to the lower 50s.

It will be a cool night with lows in the 40s and lower 50s. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday and pleasant. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 70s with a Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs for Nebraska on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and it will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s.

Cool temperatures expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Pleasant fall weather is expected Wednesday through Sunday with mainly dry conditions.

After Monday, the chance for rain is quite slim through Sunday. (1011 Weather)

