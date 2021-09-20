Former officer who was facing trial found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer awaiting trial on felony charges after the death of his girlfriend has died from what authorities say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old former Bellevue officer Craig Wiech was found shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment.

Wiech had been scheduled to face trial Monday. He was accused of assaulting an Omaha police officer and a firefighter at the scene of his girlfriend’s death in 2018.

He also faced evidence tampering charges, but was not charged in the death of his former girlfriend, Carrie A. Brown.LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

