Former officer who was facing trial found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer awaiting trial on felony charges after the death of his girlfriend has died from what authorities say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old former Bellevue officer Craig Wiech was found shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment.

Wiech had been scheduled to face trial Monday. He was accused of assaulting an Omaha police officer and a firefighter at the scene of his girlfriend’s death in 2018.

He also faced evidence tampering charges, but was not charged in the death of his former girlfriend, Carrie A. Brown.

