Gaming console, cash stolen during robbery at north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a robbery where two men stole gaming equipment, money and more.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home off 4th Street in north Lincoln, off Cornhusker Highway, for a robbery.

LPD said a 28-year-old man explained that two men came into his home through an unlocked door and one threatened him with a gun, while the other man stole gaming equipment, money, as well as his phone.

Officers are asking neighbors to share any surveillance video.

According to police, there’s no indication the man knows the two suspects.

LPD estimates this loss to be around $1,300.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

