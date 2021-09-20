Advertisement

Gaming console, cash stolen during robbery at north Lincoln home

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a robbery where two men stole gaming equipment, money and more.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home off 4th Street in north Lincoln, off Cornhusker Highway, for a robbery.

LPD said a 28-year-old man explained that two men came into his home through an unlocked door and one threatened him with a gun, while the other man stole gaming equipment, money, as well as his phone.

Officers are asking neighbors to share any surveillance video.

According to police, there’s no indication the man knows the two suspects.

LPD estimates this loss to be around $1,300.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A scuffle ensued midfield between Nebraska and Oklahoma players during pregame.
Scuffle ensues midfield between Nebraska & OU players
The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized
Doctors battle ivermectin misinformation
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

Latest News

LSO [File Photo]
LSO: 2 teens injured during incident at Roca Berry Farm
LPD File Photo
LPD: Rifles, computer stolen from O Street pawn business
Former officer who was facing trial found dead
Sasha had escaped from the family’s RV while stopped at Pine Grove RV Park off of I-80 during a...
Lincoln Facebook group rallies to reunite missing dog with Illinois family