Huskers prepare for Michigan State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Coming off a loss to 3rd-ranked Oklahoma, the Nebraska football team gets back on the road this week. The Huskers travel to #20 Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers say they are encouraged by their progress and excited for their opportunity in East Lansing.

“If we play with speed and precision, we’ve got enough talent to be in every game that we play,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said.

Nebraska enters this week with only Big Ten games remaining. At the moment, five of Nebraska’s upcoming eight opponents are in the national rankings.

“We’re probably the best team we’ve been going into the meat of conference play since we’ve been here,” Frost said.

Nebraska has a 2-2 record with losses to Illinois and Oklahoma. Both of those setbacks were 1-possession games.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.