Advertisement

Huskers prepare for Michigan State

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Coming off a loss to 3rd-ranked Oklahoma, the Nebraska football team gets back on the road this week. The Huskers travel to #20 Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers say they are encouraged by their progress and excited for their opportunity in East Lansing.

“If we play with speed and precision, we’ve got enough talent to be in every game that we play,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said.

Nebraska enters this week with only Big Ten games remaining. At the moment, five of Nebraska’s upcoming eight opponents are in the national rankings.

“We’re probably the best team we’ve been going into the meat of conference play since we’ve been here,” Frost said.

Nebraska has a 2-2 record with losses to Illinois and Oklahoma. Both of those setbacks were 1-possession games.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A scuffle ensued midfield between Nebraska and Oklahoma players during pregame.
Scuffle ensues midfield between Nebraska & OU players
The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized
Doctors battle ivermectin misinformation
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

Latest News

Husker volleyball drop three straight
No. 6 Huskers Fall to No. 5 Louisville, 3-0
Huskers vs. louisville
Husker volleyball drop three straight
Martinez discusses the importance of the Oklahoma game
Martinez discusses the importance of the Oklahoma game
Scott frost on eliminating problems
Scott frost on eliminating problems