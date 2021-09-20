LPD: Rifles, computer stolen from O Street pawn business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a number of rifles were stolen from a pawn business during a break in.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Pawn Express, off Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street, on an alarm call.

LPD said officers saw the garage door had been damaged and the business had been broken into.

According to police, officers saw that a glass case had been broken and security clasps for guns were detached.

Police said security video inside the business showed at least one person go in the store and remove several rifles, a computer, a sound system and tennis shoes.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

LPD said the business suffered $6,300 dollars in loss and $2,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

