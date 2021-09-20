Advertisement

LSO: 2 teens injured during incident at Roca Berry Farm

LSO [File Photo]
LSO [File Photo](Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight at Roca Berry Farm over the weekend involving two teenage girls.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, there were a number of disturbances involving juveniles between 13 to 14-years-old.

LSO said two girls, 13 and 14-years-old, were assaulted and witnesses explained that the victims were accosted by both male and female teenagers in the parking area.

Sheriff Wagner said the girls explained that they didn’t know who assaulted them and had visible injuries, the other had injuries but couldn’t be seen but no one was seriously injured.

Deputies said there were dozens of unsupervised teenagers at Roca Berry Farm when the fights erupted and there are now videos surfacing on social media that investigators are taking in for evidence.

Sheriff Wagner said Roca Berry Farm is going to strengthen their security as a way to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

LSO said they generally monitor TikTok and social media sites for incidents like this and to watch for trends similar to this.

