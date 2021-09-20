LSO, State Fire Marshal investigating Sunday morning house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a house fire that resulted in one man being arrested.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW they were dispatched with Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue a little after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire, just east of Highway 77 and Waverly Road. Crews arrived to fire coming from the home, and additional agencies were requested by Raymond.



The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old man was located at the scene and was shortly taken into custody. Deputies say he resisted them, but was ultimately arrested. LSO says he was cited for resisting arrested, but was jailed for suspicion of second-degree arson.

LSO didn’t report any injuries, and says the home is a total loss.

