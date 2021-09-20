Advertisement

LSO, State Fire Marshal investigating Sunday morning house fire

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Station)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a house fire that resulted in one man being arrested.

LSO tells 10/11 NOW they were dispatched with Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue a little after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a house fire, just east of Highway 77 and Waverly Road. Crews arrived to fire coming from the home, and additional agencies were requested by Raymond.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old man was located at the scene and was shortly taken into custody. Deputies say he resisted them, but was ultimately arrested. LSO says he was cited for resisting arrested, but was jailed for suspicion of second-degree arson.

LSO didn’t report any injuries, and says the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A scuffle ensued midfield between Nebraska and Oklahoma players during pregame.
Scuffle ensues midfield between Nebraska & OU players
Doctors battle ivermectin misinformation
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires
LSO [File Photo]
LSO: One dead after Friday night crash on Highway 2

Latest News

The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
Memorial Stadium statue vandalized over weekend
High temperatures on Monday will likely come in the late morning for southeastern Nebraska with...
Monday Forecast: Strong cold front to bring cooler temperatures, scattered rain to start the week
Doctors deal with Ivermectin misinformation
Doctors deal with Ivermectin misinformation
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires