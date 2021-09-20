Memorial Stadium statue vandalized over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department say a famous statue outside Memorial Stadium was vandalized early Sunday morning.

The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray painted over the weekend. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

UNLPD say the famous “National Champions” statue, outside the entrance to East Stadium, was spray painted with graffiti around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The vandalism wasn’t reported until around 10:45 a.m.

According to UNLPD, damage is estimated to be around $2,000, and surveillance video from the incident is now being reviewed.

According to UNLPD’s crime log, a second vandalism case with graffiti was reported to police at Phi Gamma Delta near 14th & R Streets. The damage is estimated at $500. That incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, 30 minutes after the incident outside Memorial Stadium.

UNLPD mentions a relation to another incident of graffiti, but it’s unknown which one at this time.

