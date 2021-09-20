Memorial Stadium statue vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department say a famous statue outside Memorial Stadium was vandalized early Sunday morning.
UNLPD say the famous “National Champions” statue, outside the entrance to East Stadium, was spray painted with graffiti around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The vandalism wasn’t reported until around 10:45 a.m.
According to UNLPD, damage is estimated to be around $2,000, and surveillance video from the incident is now being reviewed.
According to UNLPD’s crime log, a second vandalism case with graffiti was reported to police at Phi Gamma Delta near 14th & R Streets. The damage is estimated at $500. That incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, 30 minutes after the incident outside Memorial Stadium.
UNLPD mentions a relation to another incident of graffiti, but it’s unknown which one at this time.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.