Nebraska restaurant provides free meals to single parents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska restaurant owner is looking to give back to the community by providing free meals to single parents.

Sarah Wells, who owns Sarah’s Southern Comfort Foods, brings her southern-style cuisine right to the people and Sunday that was at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Wells said, “We’re blessed to be a blessing so we wanted to bless the community that blesses us with their support.”

Wells said she wanted to offer free meals to single parents because she is one.

“It hit home with on how hard it is especially when you’re dealing with all of those struggles,” Wells said.

While she served free meals to single parents anyone was allowed to come to get a bite to eat.

Even though she loves to cook for people, their response is her favorite part.

Wells said, “I love the compliments. when people sit down to eat the food and they come back to the table and they’re like ‘man’.”

Right now, Sarah doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar restaurant but does have a food truck that’ll be on the streets soon.

She’s ready to get out and serve more people to continue bringing customers some smiles.

“Getting to meet new people,” Wells said. “It’s just such a joy. And then being able to give back. I served a single mom after our dinner service yesterday and she had a couple of boys and she was like man you have no idea this was such a blessing thank you so much.”

