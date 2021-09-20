Advertisement

New hiring, retention bonuses for Nebraska DOT employees

(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For new and current Nebraska DOT employees in the operations or districts in diesel technician and fleet management positions, the department has offered new hiring, retention bonuses starting Monday.

The department has eight districts with headquarters in Gering, North Platte, McCook, Ainsworth, Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha, and Lincoln.

APPLY HERE

According to the release, “hiring bonuses for the following amounts will be distributed in four quarterly payments for applicants who join the team on or after September 20, 2021.”

  • $4,000 for Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $4,000 for Lead Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $4,000 for Highway Mechanic District Supervisor
  • $4,000 for Highway Mechanic Superintendent
  • $4,000 for Highway Fleet Manager
  • $4,000 for Highway Fleet Shop Supervisor

“NDOT will also be providing retention bonuses to current teammates employed with the agency as of September 20, 2021, also to be distributed in four quarterly payments.”

  • $5,000 for Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $5,000 for Lead Auto/Diesel Mechanics
  • $5,000 for Highway Mechanic District Supervisor
  • $5,000 for Highway Mechanic Superintendent
  • $5,000 for Highway Fleet Manager
  • $5,000 for Highway Fleet Shop Supervisor

“We’re excited to be able to offer hiring bonuses to diesel technicians as we prepare our fleet for winter and inclement weather. To the diesel technicians and fleet managers who have been dedicated to staying on top of preventive maintenance and vehicle repair to keep our trucks on the road and Nebraska’s highways safe, I offer my appreciation. I am beyond excited to be able to offer bonuses for the hard work you have put in. Your dedication and hard work deserve the admiration and thanks of every Nebraskan.”

NDOT Director John Selmer

The Nebraska DOT also offered incentives for filling critical staff positions such as the state’s correctional, health, and veteran services departments back in July.

