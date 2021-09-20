Suspects break into southeast Lincoln home, steal $16,000 worth of belongings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a home burglary, in southeast Lincoln, where $16,000 worth of belongings were stolen.

On Sunday, just after midnight, police were dispatched to a home on 40th Street and San Mateo Lane on a burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 62-year-old man who reported that while away from his home for the evening, someone had broken into his home.

Officers said they could see that someone had gone into the home by damaging the sliding glass door.

According to police, once inside, the suspects ransacked the house stealing cash and jewelry for an estimated loss more than $16,000.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting video from neighbors.

LPD said officers also learned that the same night a neighbor who lived blocks away on San Mateo Lane reported they heard a loud sound and then saw someone in their backyard with a flashlight. According to police, that person ran away but the homeowner found the screen damaged as a way to get into the home.

Police said, nearby the burglary on 41st Street and Elk Creek Drive, a neighbor reported finding their gate in the back yard open. According to police, the homeowner reviewed security video and saw several people looking through the windows of their home around the same time as the burglary. Police said there was no damage or loss in this case.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

