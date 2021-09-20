Tuesday Forecast: A cool, comfortable finish to summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just in time for the start of astronomical fall, our first fall cold front of the season has pushed through the state leaving many areas quite a bit cooler than where we were this weekend to go along with some blustery winds and some scattered light rain across the state. As we head into the day on Tuesday - our last full day of astronomical summer - the weather will continue to be cool and comfortable with a bit of a northwest breeze.

We will continue to see variable cloudiness as we head into Monday evening across the state with a low-end chance for some light rain or a few passing sprinkles. As high pressure begins to settle in from the west, that should help clear out our skies by late tonight and through the overnight hours. This should also help tone down the wind just a bit, though it does look like it’ll remain just a bit breezy into Tuesday afternoon. Outside of a few sprinkles tonight, mainly dry weather is expected overnight tonight and through the day on Tuesday.

Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with sunny to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures behind the cold front will be the bigger story over the next few days as we’ll be waking up to some chilly mornings with some pretty comfortable afternoons. Overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning, temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 30s in the Panhandle, into the 40s for most of the state, with lower 50s across southeastern Nebraska.

Look for temperatures tonight to fall into the upper 30s to the lower 50s across the state. (KOLN)

With cool high pressure building into the area, temperatures will be below average by Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Look for highs to only reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the state. These numbers aren’t too far away from average for this time of year - the average high in Lincoln tomorrow is 78°, so we’ll only be about 5° below average.

Look for afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. (KOLN)

The coolest period we’ll see over the next week will likely come Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. With high pressure directly overhead we should see clear skies with very little wind. This will lead to optimal radiational cooling with overnight lows across the entire state likely falling into the lower 40s! The forecast for Lincoln is 43° - the last time we had a temperature that cool was back on May 13th!

Chilly temperatures in the lower 40s are expected for most of the state by early Wednesday. (KOLN)

With high pressure drifting off to the east on Wednesday, temperatures will begin to rebound, but only by a few degrees. Look for more sunshine with more southerly winds that will help push temperatures in the mid 70s across eastern Nebraska with highs reaching the lower 80s across western Nebraska. Not a bad day as we start astronomical fall! The autumnal equinox is at 2:20 PM Wednesday afternoon and most areas will have roughly 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime. Sunrise in Lincoln on Wednesday is at 7:14 AM and sunset is at 7:23 PM.

Temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s are expected for Wednesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is headlined by a lack of rain chances over the next week to go along with more fall like temperatures through most of this week. Temperatures reach up to around 80° on Thursday before another cold front brings temperatures down into the mid 70s for Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday. Longer range models continue to hint at the potential for warmer, more above average temperatures returning by late this weekend and into early next week as we finish September. This is likely indicative of more temperatures in the 80s rather than the 90s, but it looks like it could be a warm and dry finish to the month.

Fall like temperatures are expected over the coming days with some warmer weather returning by late this weekend and into early next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.