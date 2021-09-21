Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The principal of a Bellevue elementary school was arrested late Friday night after police say he rear-ended a motorcyclist, causing an injury, while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Omaha Police arrested Andrew Miller, 46, after arriving at the scene of the crash west of 139th and Pacific streets. The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital with significant internal injuries and remains in critical condition.

Miller is a principal at LeMay Elementary of Bellevue Public Schools.

Officers at the scene reported that Miller had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, admitted to drinking multiple beverages, and had urinated in his pants, according to Douglas Country court documents.

He refused a preliminary breath test (PBT) at the scene and was taken to OPD headquarters for a Datamaster test, which uses infrared technology to measure alcohol content in one’s breath. He was then taken to UNMC for bloodwork, which was taken at 11:10 p.m. Friday after the on-duty judge signed a warrant.

Miller is currently charged with felony DUI causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set on Monday at $250,000, and he remains in custody. Miller’s preliminary trial is set for Nov. 5.

The school district gave a statement confirming only that Miller had been placed on administrative leave.

“LeMay principal, Mr. Andy Miller, has been placed on paid administrative leave due to a recent external incident. This is a personnel matter, and no other information is available. We are here to support our LeMay students, staff, and families.”

