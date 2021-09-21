Advertisement

The Charles H. Morrill Homestead

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stromsburg is a place full of unique places to visit. Yet another fascinating place is a house, that was once the summer home of an important Nebraska historical figure.

If you look around, you’ll notice Charles H. Morrill’s impact. There is a county named Morrill, there is a town named Morrill, and there’s Morrill Hall at the University of Nebraska. We visited with Cindy Schofield, who now lives at the Charles H. Morrill summer home. “He actually was a homesteader, who came from New Hampshire,” Schofield said. “He worked his way to Iowa, then he headed further west to Nebraska and chose to live in Polk County. He got some railroad land that was homesteaded to him, and he settled here.”

The current “homestead” house is not the original one. “The original house was built when Morrill arrived in 1871,” Schofield said. “Eventually he moved to Lincoln, then on to Los Angeles. He wanted a summer home, so he chose his original home site to build this current house. He was a farmer, he was in the Civil War, he was involved in cattle and banking, and he was very interested in the dinosaur digs happening in the western part of the state during his lifetime. He went out west, and collected many specimens, and donated them to Morrill Hall. He was an NU Regent, and he was the secretary for Governor Nance. He was instrumental in the founding of Nebraska.”

It turns out this is the 150th anniversary of the Morrill Homestead. “My dad farmed for the third generation of the Morrill family,” Schofield said. “When they passed away, and they were settling the estate, my dad was able to buy the farmland, and he continued to farm it until he retired.” Now, Cindy and her husband John live at “The Homestead”. They have gone to great lengths to renovate and restore the house. “It took a lot of work,” Schofield said. “It was vacant for more than 50 years. It was built by a Swedish builder. It has a Swiss-chalet style to it. All of the logs are original, the sidewalks are original. There have been some additions to the home, but for the most part, this is the original home.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return
Lincoln Police Department
Suspects break into southeast Lincoln home, steal $16,000 worth of belongings
Former officer who was facing trial found dead
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO, State Fire Marshal investigating Sunday morning house fire

Latest News

Thedford residents are getting ready to dedicate their newly-renovated airport.
Thedford airport
An effort is being made in Friend to highlight windows from some of the town's original churches.
Friend church windows
We learn about the former summer home for Charles H. Morrill, who was an important figure in...
Morrill House
We get an update from the Game and Parks Commission on National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Game and Parks