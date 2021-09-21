Advertisement

Eppley progresses in terminal modernization, moved 60′ crane sculpture overnight

Omaha's Eppley Airfield entrance and passenger drop-off
Omaha's Eppley Airfield entrance and passenger drop-off(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Eppley Airfield released a video Tuesday morning showing last month’s relocation of their 60′ tall bronze Dance of the Cranes sculpture in order to make room for the in-progress Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

The John Raimondi sculpture, inspired by the graceful moves of the Sandhill Crane’s mating dance, had been in the same spot since 1988. At the time, the Dance of the Cranes sculpture was the largest bronze sculpture in North America.

The terminal modernization project will eventually connect the two terminals, making one long modern terminal that will support passengers for decades. Eppley Airfield has also been improving and expanding its parking options and garages.

RELATED: Omaha’s Eppley Airfield begins new construction project

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return
Lincoln Police Department
Suspects break into southeast Lincoln home, steal $16,000 worth of belongings
Former officer who was facing trial found dead
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO, State Fire Marshal investigating Sunday morning house fire

Latest News

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska
Western Nebraska Fire
Nebraska Panhandle wildfires now largely under control
Ex-Omaha Archdiocese chancellor accused of stealing $275K
Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after...
Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash
Look for highs in the low 70s to the low 80s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: A fantastic start to fall!