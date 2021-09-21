Eppley progresses in terminal modernization, moved 60′ crane sculpture overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Eppley Airfield released a video Tuesday morning showing last month’s relocation of their 60′ tall bronze Dance of the Cranes sculpture in order to make room for the in-progress Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion Project.

The John Raimondi sculpture, inspired by the graceful moves of the Sandhill Crane’s mating dance, had been in the same spot since 1988. At the time, the Dance of the Cranes sculpture was the largest bronze sculpture in North America.

🎥 Last month we relocated the Dance of the Cranes sculpture at OMA to make room for the Terminal Entrance Roadway Expansion project. Moving this 60’ tall bronze sculpture in the middle of the night took a lot of coordination, but its new location is great for greeting travelers. pic.twitter.com/UBxkBC2w7U — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) September 21, 2021

The terminal modernization project will eventually connect the two terminals, making one long modern terminal that will support passengers for decades. Eppley Airfield has also been improving and expanding its parking options and garages.

