LPD: 45 caliber gun stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a 45 caliber gun was stolen from a vehicle in southeast Lincoln.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home near 48th and Old Cheney for a larceny.

LPD said a man explained to police that while he was loading his pickup truck, someone removed his 45 caliber Smith & Wesson gun from the passenger floorboard.

According to police, the gun had been in a case but the case was left behind. LPD said nothing else was missing from the pickup truck.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

