LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a driver who hit a 10-year-old child crossing the street in south Lincoln.

On Monday, around 8:45 a.m., police said a 16-year-old driver was southbound on 13th Street, heading towards Saratoga Street, near Saratoga Elementary School.

According to police, the driver had a red traffic signal for pedestrians to walk, but they did not stop and the car hit a 10-year-old girl.

LPD said the 10-year-old child had to be transported to a hospital via ambulance for a possible broken arm.

Police said the 16-year-old driver was cited for violating a traffic signal.

