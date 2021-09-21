LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer with the Lincoln Police Department had to be taken to the hospital after an SUV collided with a cruiser head on.

On Tuesday just before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to a neighborhood near NW 7th Street and W Dawes Avenue on a suspicious vehicle.

LPD said the caller reported that someone was driving erratically on her lawn.

According to police, an officer in the area and saw a grey Chevy Trailblazer stopped perpendicular to the street blocking W Dawes Avenue and it then started driving through yards, turned around abruptly and accelerated towards the cruiser.

LPD said with the officer still in the cruiser, the SUV crashed into it head on.

Police said the air bags were deployed and the officer escaped the cruiser as the SUV was reversing and accelerating back towards the cruiser.

As the officer took cover, the SUV continued driving through yards until it became disabled in a backyard nearby, according to police.

LPD said officers contacted the driver, a 61-year-old man, and took him into custody.

The officer sustained abrasions and swelling to the arms and was treated at a local area hospital. LPD said the officer has since been released.

Police said the 61-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue where he remains hospitalized because of possible substances ingested and further evaluation.

LPD said charges are pending at this time.

Investigators are still working on damage estimates and said the cruiser is likely totaled.

