Nearly 15 weeks later, still no update on investigation into death of Carly Schaaf

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The body of 23-year-old Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf was found on June 10 – now, nearly 15 weeks later, there is still no update on what happened to Schaaf, or how she ended up in a field near Pawnee Lake.

Schaaf went missing on May 17 and was found deceased three weeks later.

10/11 NOW reached out to both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday to see if there are any updates in Schaaf’s case.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says his department is still awaiting certain results of Schaaf’s autopsy, and has been for roughly 12 weeks.

Wagner said the wait is “much longer” than in most cases, and doesn’t have “any idea” on when the tests might be done.

Lincoln Police said there are no additional updates they can provide in the investigation. 10/11 was told by a family member of Schaaf in early August that LPD told them there was a person of interest in the case, but Lincoln Police would not confirm that to be true.

On Monday, a member of Schaaf’s family said they are continuing to grieve the loss, and that no additional details of the investigation have been provided to them by authorities either.

“We can’t bring Carly back, but we want to get her the justice she deserves and our family won’t receive any closure until we can get answers.”

