Nebraska lawmakers’ on edge as redistricting process may push to January

Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawmakers at Nebraska’s Capitol are still attempting to move the redistricting process along as tensions begin to boil following Tuesday’s adjournment.

The debate over Nebraska’s legislative maps has gone on for days and if it doesn’t progress there is potential for significant obstacles down the road.

RELATED: Another filibuster at Nebraska Capitol as unicameral debates redistricting

“We will not stay in special session forever if we cannot accomplish our goal,” said Speaker of Legislature and Senator Mike Hilgers.

6 News was told by lawmakers that they’ll be working into the night on Tuesday in an attempt to reach a compromise. Lawmakers also said if they don’t come up with the new deal by Saturday that they will end the special session and finish redistricting during the regular session in January.

Pushing the process to January would potentially mean a delayed primary election and it could also impact other elections.

However, the Speaker said he remains optimistic that lawmakers will soon strike a deal.

