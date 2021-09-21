New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papio’s Natural Resources District (NRD) held a press conference Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area to the public.

The Papio NRD states the lake and new recreation areas also serve as flood mitigation reservoirs that provide flood protection for Papillion and Sarpy County citizens.

Big Elk Lake was named to honor Chief Big Elk of the Omaha Tribe. Dr. Rudi Mitchell, an ancestor of Chief Big Elk, held a cedar ceremony - burning cedar on charcoals - to bless Big Elk Lake and the surrounding rec area.

Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area. (Roger Hamer)

The new recreation areas and Big Elk Lake are located in Sarpy County, near 108th and Cornhusker Road.

