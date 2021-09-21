Advertisement

New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public

Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake...
Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area.(Papio NRD)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papio’s Natural Resources District (NRD) held a press conference Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area to the public.

The Papio NRD states the lake and new recreation areas also serve as flood mitigation reservoirs that provide flood protection for Papillion and Sarpy County citizens.

Big Elk Lake was named to honor Chief Big Elk of the Omaha Tribe. Dr. Rudi Mitchell, an ancestor of Chief Big Elk, held a cedar ceremony - burning cedar on charcoals - to bless Big Elk Lake and the surrounding rec area.

Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake...
Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake Recreation Area.(Roger Hamer)

The new recreation areas and Big Elk Lake are located in Sarpy County, near 108th and Cornhusker Road.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The famous "National Champions" statue outside the east entrance to Memorial Stadium was spray...
UNLPD: Memorial Stadium statue, fraternity house, both vandalized
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return
Lincoln Police Department
Suspects break into southeast Lincoln home, steal $16,000 worth of belongings
Former officer who was facing trial found dead
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO, State Fire Marshal investigating Sunday morning house fire

Latest News

An officer was injured when an SUV collided with the cruiser head on.
LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on
Wesley Blessing was sentenced Tuesday on four felony convictions related to an April 2020...
Lincoln man get prison for 2020 shoot-out in DeWeese
LPD File Photo
Police investigating after man says car was shot outside home in north Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited