Nice finish to summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday is the last full day of summer and it will feel more fall like with afternoon temperatures below average. High pressure Tuesday night will lead to some of the coolest temperatures since May. Fall arrives at about 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and should be a very nice fall afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon with the afternoon high in Lincoln in the lower 70s. It will still be on the breezy side with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Below average high temperatures Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies Tuesday night and chilly with lows dropping into the lower 40s early Wednesday morning.

Cool conditions Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and pleasant for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable wind.

Beautiful fall day. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be mainly sunny and warm. More clouds and cooler temperatures for Friday. The weekend looks dry, sunny and warm.

Mainly dry conditions. (1011 Weather)

