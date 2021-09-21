Police investigating after man says car was shot outside home in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more after a man says his car was shot while dropping off a friend at a home in north Lincoln.

On Saturday, just after 8 p.m., police were called to 24th and Superior Streets on a weapons violation.

LPD said when officers arrived, they spoke with a 23-year-old man who said that his car had been shot.

Police said the victim reported that he had given a friend a ride to the area, and when he dropped him off, another man came out of the residence and shot at his car.

According to police, the victim was able to drive away and call police.

Officers observed a bullet hole in the front of the victim’s car, a 2013 grey Ford Focus, causing an estimated $2,000 damage, police said.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and requested video from neighbors.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

