UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopens in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that I-80 eastbound in Seward County has reopened, following a rollover crash Monday evening.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that I-80 eastbound was closed after the crash around 8:45 p.m. at the Milford exit, or mile marker 382.

SCSO said that crews were cleaning up debris at the scene, which was about a mile east of the Milford exit.

Details about the rollover haven’t been released yet.

Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.