Wednesday Forecast: A fantastic start to fall!

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday marks the beginning of astronomical fall across the northern hemisphere. We’ll have roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness on the equinox with daylight continuing to shrink as we head into the fall season. In Lincoln, sunrise on Wednesday is at 7:14 AM with sunset at 7:23 PM. Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM.

Wednesday marks the beginning of astronomical fall. Sunrise is at 7:14 AM with sunset at 7:23 PM.
Mother Nature will have excellent timing as we’ll continue to see some very fall like weather into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to be the biggest headline as chilly weather is anticipated into Wednesday morning. Look for low temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across the state - you may need to throw an extra blanket on the bed!

It will be a chilly start to Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
By Wednesday afternoon, sunny skies with cool and comfortable conditions are on tap. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for eastern Nebraska with highs in the lower to middle 70s. As high pressure slides off to our east, southerly winds are expected to help boost temperatures for western Nebraska into the lower 80s.

Look for highs in the low 70s to the low 80s on Wednesday.
Temperatures on Thursday continue to climb a few degrees with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the state. More sunshine is expected throughout the day with continued dry weather.

Temperatures warm up a bit into the lower to middle 80s on Thursday.
Dry weather continues to headline the forecast over the next week. For Lincoln and many areas of across the state we could desperately use some rain, but unfortunately Mother Nature continues to keep rain chances well away from the area. In Lincoln, if we finished the month today it would be the 7th driest September on record with just 0.31″ of rain recorded at the Lincoln airport. Temperatures reach around 80° on Thursday before another cold front drops temperatures back to around 70° on Friday and the mid 70s on Saturday. By Sunday and into early next week, above average temperatures return to the forecast with highs in the mid 80s on Sunday, near 90° on Monday and then into the low 80s by next Tuesday.

More cool and comfortable weather is expected for Wednesday. Warmer weather is on tap for...
