Advertisement

Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney

(Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A rural Kearney teen was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a Union Pacific train Wednesday morning west of Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 7:45 a.m. near Sartoria Road and Highway 30.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2011 Kia Optima and traveling northbound just prior to the crash. There were no passengers.

She was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI-GSH paramedics.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopens in Seward County
COVID-19 Risk Dial
LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death
An officer was injured when an SUV collided with the cruiser head on.
LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man wanted on warrants steals puppy, hides in vacant property
Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired...
27 Troopers honored for drunk driving prevention and enforcement
Rich Rodenburg and Dr. Maribel Cruz
Lincoln mayor nominates two for planning commission
Travis Nyhoff
Man wanted on out-of-county warrants arrested, $13,000 worth of meth found