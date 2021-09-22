Beautiful fall afternoon
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clear and a chilly start to Wednesday. Fall arrives at 2:20 PM Wednesday afternoon and it will feel like fall. Not as cool Wednesday night and warmer on Thursday.
Mainly sunny and mild Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind will become more northeasterly 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Mainly clear skies Wednesday night and not as cold. Lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday will be mainly sunny and warmer with the afternoon high temperature in the Lincoln area around 80. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.
Friday will be cooler with a few scattered clouds but still mainly dry. The weekend looks dry and warmer. Upper 80s for highs on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.