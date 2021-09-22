Beautiful fall afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clear and a chilly start to Wednesday. Fall arrives at 2:20 PM Wednesday afternoon and it will feel like fall. Not as cool Wednesday night and warmer on Thursday.

Mainly sunny and mild Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest wind will become more northeasterly 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Lots of sun and mild. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies Wednesday night and not as cold. Lows in the upper 40s.

Not quite as chilly Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be mainly sunny and warmer with the afternoon high temperature in the Lincoln area around 80. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler with a few scattered clouds but still mainly dry. The weekend looks dry and warmer. Upper 80s for highs on Monday.

Overall, the temperature trend will be warmer as the weekend approaches with mainly dry conditions (1011 Weather)

