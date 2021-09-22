Dust control problems in Lancaster County bring neighbors to county board meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dust on Lancaster County roads isn’t a new problem, but a growing one, with traffic increasing and little rain.

It’s why Craig Johnson, who lives along an unpaved road off West Van Dorn street, testified before the Lancaster County Board Tuesday meeting.

He was there to ask the board to reconsider a permit allowing for soil mining at a property near 112th and Van Dorn.

Johnson said that the soil mining operations, which ran initially for three years before the permit expired, brought several trucks down the road a day.

“The trucks proposed generate a lot of additional dust and safety concerns on that road,” Johnson said.

The company that holds the permit is High Plains Enterprises. Mark Smith, with High Plains, spoke at the meeting too.

He said they would only be active at the site during construction on a nearby project and if they had any additional projects in Southwest Lincoln in the future. He said on a busy day they’d run 32 trucks total a day, but they take measures to address the dust.

“When we were operating before we would water in the mornings when there was a lot of traffic with people heading to work and then we’d water again at noon and at the end of the day,” Smith said.

But Smith said watering only lasts for so long and if they over water it creates dangerous conditions.

He also said they’ve gotten complaints about dirt on days the mining operation wasn’t running. Smith said he believes some of the dust actually came from nearby construction work.

“Our job is not to eliminate the dust on the roadway the days we work, that’s not even feasible,” Smith said. “Our job is to offset the amount of dust our trucks are causing on that roadway.”

Johnson said the bigger issue isn’t the soil mining or the permit, but dust in general.

“The permit just adds trucks to that dirt problem,” Johnson said.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said Lancaster County has had a dust problem for years.

“Lancaster County doesn’t currently have a dust control program,” Dingman said. “But I’ve told the board we will need one if we continue not to pave our high volume rural roads.”

Dingman said drivers may notice the dust is particularly bad this year because of increasing traffic and low rain.

It’s why the county is testing out a dust control measure on a stretch of 98th street between Adams and Holdrege.

The county applied magnesium chloride to that roadway. This packs down the dirt and makes the road very hard. This could make it hard to maintain.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Dingman said. “How it last through the winter and if we have any problems with it moving forward.

A 10/11 NOW reporter watched as drivers traversed the treated road and saw truck traffic didn’t cause any dust.

But it is pricy, Dingman said. It cost $15,000 to apply the treatment on that one stretch. It would cost about $60,000 to apply on the area of West Van Dorn neighbors are worried about.

Dingman said the long-term solution to the concerns on West Van Dorn and other road across the county is paving them. That costs half a million dollars per mile, and while West Van Dorn is on the list for paving, there’s not a funding source identified for the foreseeable future.

“It’s likely going to be dusty for a while,” Dingman said.

The Lancaster County Board will make a decision on the soil mining permit next Tuesday. Johnson is just hoping this dust issue will remain on their radar.

“Only time will tell,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.