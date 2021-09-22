Kimmel Orchard offering activities for families this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard Educational Foundation is back on track with normal fall activities after a successful AppleJack Harvest Festival.

Since 1925, Kimmel has provided agricultural education research, preservation and family experiences. Harvest looked a bit different last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year families are welcome back to enjoy the homemade cider, acres of apple picking and Nebraska scenery.

Nebraska City will also continue their AppleJack Harvest Festival through October 3 during the entire harvest season.

