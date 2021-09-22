Lincoln nonprofits struggle to hire & fill necessary positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard from countless businesses suffering from staff shortages. Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln are also feeling those impacts. Many can’t seem to get workers in the door or keep employees there.

Nonprofits tell 10/11 NOW that hiring over the past 18 months has been a constant challenge. These are organizations that help those most vulnerable in our community, which they tell us they’ll struggle to do, if they don’t get more bodies on staff.

Community Action is a nonprofit that helps people living in poverty reach economic stability. Around 160 employees are on staff right now, but quite a few positions still need to be filled.

“Over 30 open positions is a lot for us at one time, at any time, even in our history of Community Action,” said Pam Benner, Director of Human Resources at Community Action.

A similar situation is happening at The Bridge Behavioral Health, a substance use treatment center. They’re hoping to hire positions in the nursing, counseling and mental health departments.

“We are also looking for recovery advocates which are our tech staff that are here 24/7 and ensuring that our clients are supervised and are taken care of at all times,” said Tammy Stevenson, Executive Director of The Bridge Behavioral Health.

The Bridge has been trying creative ways to get new hires in, like going to a number of job fairs and offering bonuses. Right now, The Bridge is operating at full capacity or what they refer to as ‘census,’ but that wasn’t always the case.

“There were times where we weren’t even able to have a full census because we didn’t have a full staff to cover the shifts,” Stevenson said. “That is something that we never want to happen.”

Community Action said they’re in the process of expanding, which means the need for new hires is even greater.

“We’re adding a new Head Start center that is going to be serving 72 children at risk in our community,” Benner said.

In order for these nonprofits to keep up with licensing regulations, they must keep a certain staff-to-client ratio to keep operating.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for an available position, CLICK HERE for Community Action and CLICK HERE for The Bridge Behavioral Health.

