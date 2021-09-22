LPD: Man calls police, says he wants to kill SWAT team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he called them saying that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers.

On Sept. 14, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near 24th and Washington Streets, in the Near South neighborhood, after the caller said he had lots of firearms and wanted to kill the SWAT team.

LPD said they made contact with the 24-year-old man who had made the threat.

Officers said they spoke with a friend and family member who had gone to the man’s home earlier to check on him after getting concerning messages.

According to police, the man had threatened the friend and family member, as well as pushed a gun into his friend’s chest. LPD said the family member explained they had seen the man fire the gun into the floor.

Police said the SWAT team was utilized around 9 p.m. that night and after lengthy negotiations with the man, he eventually came out of the home around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said they searched the home and located a number of firearms, as well as a bullet hole in the floor of the home.

The man was initially taken to a crisis center where he was discharged on Tuesday of this week and then taken to jail.

LPD said the man is facing unlawful discharge of a firearm charges and terroristic threats charges.

