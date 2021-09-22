Advertisement

LPD: Man calls police, says he wants to kill SWAT team

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he called them saying that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers.

On Sept. 14, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near 24th and Washington Streets, in the Near South neighborhood, after the caller said he had lots of firearms and wanted to kill the SWAT team.

LPD said they made contact with the 24-year-old man who had made the threat.

Officers said they spoke with a friend and family member who had gone to the man’s home earlier to check on him after getting concerning messages.

According to police, the man had threatened the friend and family member, as well as pushed a gun into his friend’s chest. LPD said the family member explained they had seen the man fire the gun into the floor.

Police said the SWAT team was utilized around 9 p.m. that night and after lengthy negotiations with the man, he eventually came out of the home around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said they searched the home and located a number of firearms, as well as a bullet hole in the floor of the home.

The man was initially taken to a crisis center where he was discharged on Tuesday of this week and then taken to jail.

LPD said the man is facing unlawful discharge of a firearm charges and terroristic threats charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopens in Seward County
COVID-19 Risk Dial
LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death
An officer was injured when an SUV collided with the cruiser head on.
LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on

Latest News

People who live near this stretch of West Van Dorn, off 84th, say more needs to be done to...
Dust control problems in Lancaster County bring neighbors to county board meeting
Picking apples at Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard.
Kimmel Orchard offering activities for families this season
Featured Pet Louie
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning