LPD: Man wanted on warrants steals puppy, hides in vacant property

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested for two outstanding warrants by the Lincoln Police Department after they say he stole a 14-week-old puppy.

On Tuesday, just before noon, police were called to an apartment near 26th and Vine Streets on a burglary.

LPD said a woman explained that someone had kicked in the door to her apartment and stole a 14-week-old pit bull puppy named Copper that she was watching.

According to police, later in the day the woman reported that she heard a 37-year-old man that she knew of was responsible for taking the puppy. She contacted him at a vacant home nearby where she was able to get the puppy back.

Officers said they then attempted to make contact with the man at the vacant property just before 4 p.m. because he was also wanted for two outstanding traffic warrants.

LPD said this property was being remodeled by a real estate company but was supposed to be vacant.

As officers searched the property, they heard noises from a bedroom and found the door barricaded shut, police said.

Officers said they tried negotiating with the man who refused to exit the room. Police said officers forced their way into the room and took him into custody.

LPD said officers learned the man had used screws to hold the door shut.

The man was arrested for his warrants and cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

