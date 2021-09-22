Advertisement

Man wanted on out-of-county warrants arrested, $13,000 worth of meth found

Travis Nyhoff
Travis Nyhoff(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found nearly $13,000 worth of methamphetamine on a man they arrested.

On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., officers saw 39-year-old Travis Nyhoff walking near NW 12th and W Adams Streets.

LPD said Nyhoff was wanted on two out of county warrants for driving during suspension.

Police said officers contacted Nyhoff and took him into custody for his warrants.

While searching Nyhoff, officers said they found 148.7 grams of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value around $13,000, in separate bags, a scale and $252 in a backpack that he was wearing.

Nyhoff was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and his two outstanding warrants.

