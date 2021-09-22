Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland was booked on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing on Sunday, Sept. 12.

According to the Omaha Police report, Emerson — who smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

He was booked into Douglas County Corrections, according to police records, and bonded out. He is due in court Oct. 4.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Child hit while crossing street near Saratoga Elementary School, teen driver cited
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopens in Seward County
COVID-19 Risk Dial
LLCHD reports another COVID-19 death
An officer was injured when an SUV collided with the cruiser head on.
LPD: Man drives through yards in NW Lincoln, crashes into police cruiser head on

Latest News

Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man wanted on warrants steals puppy, hides in vacant property
Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired...
27 Troopers honored for drunk driving prevention and enforcement
Rich Rodenburg and Dr. Maribel Cruz
Lincoln mayor nominates two for planning commission